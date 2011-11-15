* UK "has a responsibility for successful Europe"
* Britain worried about financial transaction tax
* Turkey must respect other faiths - Kauder
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
LEIPZIG, Germany, Nov 15 A senior member
of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc called on
Britain on Tuesday to be less self-centered in its relationship
with Europe despite not being a member of the single European
currency.
"The British are not members of the currency union but they
are members of Europe and they also have a responsibility for
the success of Europe," Volker Kauder, conservative leader in
parliament, told the annual congress of Merkel's Christian
Democrats (CDU) in Leipzig.
Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble's urgings
that the European Union should rush through treaty changes for
closer political union between its 27 members to underpin the
currency put eurosceptic British leader David Cameron in a
quandary.
The conservative British prime minister, who will visit
Merkel in Berlin on Friday, faced down a revolt by some of his
own MPs last month who wanted a referendum on EU membership.
At the same time, Cameron has to encourage the 17-member
euro zone to integrate further to avoid a currency collapse
which would also be damaging for Britain, but said in a speech
on Monday he is against Europe becoming too "rigid".
Britain is especially concerned about Germany's wish for a
tax on financial transactions, which Kauder said would put the
financial industry on the same footing as other sectors where
"every coffee machine carries a sales tax of 19 percent".
"The British don't want this and I understand, when 30
percent of your gross domestic product comes from the financial
market business in the City of London," Kauder told the CDU in a
speech that earned strong applause.
He added that it was not acceptable for Britain to be "only
defending its own interests" rather than those of the wider EU.
He said that if the whole EU did not agree to implement the
financial transactions tax, the euro zone should go it alone.
Kauder also used his keynote speech at the CDU congress to
warn Turkey that if it wants to join the EU it has to consider
the European "value system based on our Judaeo-Christian roots"
and the mainly Muslim country should respect other faiths.
"Just like the Turks and others can build their religious
institutions here, we expect Christians to be able to build
their churches in Turkey," he said to loud applause.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Andrew Heavens)