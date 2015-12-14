BERLIN Dec 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel promised at a congress of her conservative party on Monday to noticeably reduce the number of migrants entering the country.

"This challenge is enormous," she said of the refugee crisis, adding that her government would "noticeably reduce" the inflow into Germany, which expects more than one million refugees to arrive this year.

Merkel was speaking at a congress of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in Karlsruhe, western Germany. Faced with the prospect of a party revolt, Merkel has adopted tougher language towards refugees. (Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)