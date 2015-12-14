BERLIN Dec 14 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
promised at a congress of her conservative party on Monday to
noticeably reduce the number of migrants entering the country.
"This challenge is enormous," she said of the refugee
crisis, adding that her government would "noticeably reduce" the
inflow into Germany, which expects more than one million
refugees to arrive this year.
Merkel was speaking at a congress of her conservative
Christian Democrats (CDU) in Karlsruhe, western Germany. Faced
with the prospect of a party revolt, Merkel has adopted tougher
language towards refugees.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)