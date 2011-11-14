* Euro crisis to be main focus of Monday's party meet in
By Noah Barkin
BERLIN, Nov 14 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel will attempt to rally her conservatives behind the idea
of closer European integration at a party congress starting on
Monday, despite escalating doubts in the rank and file about the
single currency project.
The two-day meeting in the eastern city of Leipzig was
supposed to focus on education policy but is now likely to be
dominated by the euro zone's deepening debt crisis, which
claimed the scalps of the Italian and Greek premiers last week.
Merkel does not face an election until 2013, but knows she
could easily become another victim of euro turmoil unless she
plays her cards right.
She will attempt to rally her Christian Democrats (CDU) for
the trying months of crisis-fighting to come and what she now
openly describes as a drive towards fiscal and political union
in Europe is one of her biggest challenges.
That battle starts on Monday in Leipzig.
"These events can be very important for getting the party on
side," Gerd Langguth a political scientist at Bonn University
and biographer of Merkel. "We've seen a number of governments
fall already over this crisis. It's clear that Merkel will have
to offer a strong defence of her course to the rank and file."
The CDU is the party of Helmut Kohl, who led Germany into
the euro.
But nearly 13 years on, many members are uneasy with
taxpayer-funded bailouts of weak euro states, deeply resent
fiscal backsliding in countries such as Greece and worry the
crisis may compromise the independence of the European Central
Bank. Some in the party believe the whole project was a mistake
which must now be undone.
The fine line that Merkel will be walking in Leipzig is
illustrated by a resolution on euro zone policy prepared for the
congress by the CDU leadership.
Entitled "Strong Europe -- A Good Future For Germany", the
document contains two main messages that can often seem
contradictory: 1) that Germany has benefitted hugely from the
euro, must gird for more burdens to save it and be ready to give
up sovereignty to Brussels, and 2) that member states that
violate European fiscal rules must be dealt with harshly, and
may even leave the bloc.
In the resolution, the party rejects the idea of joint euro
zone bonds outright and describes the ECB's controversial
bond-buying programme as a "last resort" policy that should end
as soon as possible.
ALTERNATIVES WORSE
Much criticised abroad, Merkel's policy of bailing out
struggling euro states one-by-one but resisting pressure for
bolder steps like euro bonds is painted by the party as a wise
middle-course.
"The alternatives to this policy would have been a risky
collectivisation of government debt or the disorderly insolvency
of states with unforseeable consequences for the entire euro
zone and world economy," the resolution reads.
It is not only her euro policy which has sparked dissension
in CDU ranks. After the Fukushima disaster in Japan earlier this
year, Merkel abruptly abandoned the party's long-standing
support for nuclear power, enraging the CDU's business wing.
Last month she made another surprising about-face, backing
the introduction of a nationwide minimum wage, a policy she had
publicly opposed for years.
Both reversals are part of a deliberate strategy by Merkel
to co-opt the positions of rival parties, as she did on
evironmental and family policy in her first term, and increase
her coalition options for 2013, when partnerships with the
Social Democrats (SPD) or Greens may be her only hope of
retaining power.
Since becoming chancellor six years ago, she has overseen a
dramatic transformation of the CDU that has made it nearly
unrecognisable from the free-market, business-friendly party
that gathered in the same city of Leipzig back in 2003.
Back then Merkel was often likened to Britain's
hard-charging reformist Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, a
comparison no one makes anymore after her sharp turn left.
But if the euro zone crisis blows up before the next German
vote, forcing one or more countries out of the bloc and
hammering the region's economy, then even the most canny
political maneouvres and reinventions probably will not save
her.
