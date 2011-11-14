* Chancellor seeks conservative party support on euro
* CDU delegates in Leipzig seem resigned to bailouts
* Little euroscepticism, some in CDU ready to see Greece out
By Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin
LEIPZIG, Germany, Nov 14 Delegates to a
congress of Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) got
an orange at the door -- her party's campaign colour -- but
security men inside confiscated them, saying they could be used
as projectiles against the chancellor.
There was no fruit-throwing at the meeting in Leipzig in the
former east Germany, but neither did the chancellor get the kind
of enthusiastic response she needs from her party to ensure
continued German commitment to tackling the euro zone debt
crisis.
Merkel ratcheted up the rhetoric to the Churchillian level
she usually avoids, calling it Europe's "toughest hour since
World War Two".
But as is often the case when Merkel talks about the euro
outside the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) in Berlin --
where her leadership of Germany survived a vote on the bailout
schemes in September -- grassroots conservatives at the Leipzig
congress did not appear to share her sense of urgency.
Many of the delegates at the annual meeting appeared at best
resigned to Germany continuing to bail out euro zone partners
that keep backsliding on their public debt, and at worst
indifferent to the fate of Germany's European partners.
While Merkel and her europhile finance minister, Wolfgang
Schaeuble, reiterated their calls for "more Europe" via deeper
political unity and institutional reforms to strengthen the
17-nation currency reforms, the abstract terms left many of the
Leipzig congress-goers cold.
"Europe policy is not so exciting for lots of people here,"
said Klaus Essliger from Vechta in Lower Saxony, eating a warm
pretzel at the "Senior CDU" bar in a foyer thronged with
congress-goers drinking white wine and ignoring the speeches.
He predicted more interest from the party faithful in the
seemingly mundane debates on education and welfare, saying such
issues were closer to ordinary people in a country whose real
economy has largely shrugged off the euro crisis so far.
"We (the CDU) have made the economy strong and created more
jobs, and we export more to Europe than China, so Europe does
matter to us, but it isn't something that worries people
enormously," said Essliger.
While there was plenty of enthusiasm for the promotional
stands offering such diversions as baby football, make-up advice
or shoulder massages, veterans of such congresses said there was
a marked lack of excitement at this particular CDU event.
"NO EUPHORIA"
Dietrich Birk, a 44-year-old lawmaker in the state assembly
of Baden-Wuerttemberg, where the CDU suffered their worst
setback in a string of regional elections this year, losing
power after six decades, said there was "no euphoria" about
Merkel's call for deeper European unity in the face of crisis.
"People want solutions, they want stability. It is not clear
to anyone that this path will succeed in the end," said Birk.
The CDU, arguably the most important political party in
Europe for the survival of the euro, does not have the same
problem with eurosceptic rebels as its coalition partners, the
Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) and especially the Free
Democrats (FDP) -- both had to face down anti-bailout
resolutions at their party congresses.
"I find it very positive that nobody here speaks against the
euro or suggests leaving it," said Georg, handing out yellow
rubber ducks with a political logo.
"And there's no eurosceptic party in the German parliament,"
he added, pointing out a contrast to the openly anti-European
voices that have emerged in countries closely allied to Germany
in the European Union like the Netherlands, Finland and Austria.
"Perhaps it is because we as a country have got so much from
Europe and the euro. And, because of the Marshall Plan after
World War Two (where the United States funded the reconstruction
of Europe), the Germans know that we must help Greece," said
Georg, who did not want to give his last name.
But other conservative delegates appeared to have run out of
patience. Birk said many delegates he had chatted to felt that
"after the debt restructuring in Greece, there is now a
readiness to see them leave the euro zone" -- something Merkel
no longer rules out entirely.
Herbert Stoller, 75, a dental laboratory owner from Cuxhaven
on Germany's North Sea coast, said after 30 years in the party
he found it "very irritating" how the leadership was now focused
on public opinion rather than guided by deep, long-standing
convictions.
"You can call it diplomacy, or you can call it populism,"
said Stoller, who sees himself as a northern German "honest
salesman" whose handshake is his bond -- and contrasted that
with the way of doing business in southern Europe.
He regretted that the "dilettantes" who built the euro zone
had included such unprepared countries as Greece and Italy but
saw no other choice than trying to rescue the currency union:
"Now that we are in so deep, we have to limit the damage as best
we can."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Janet Lawrence)