BERLIN Jan 22 Sales in the German construction sector will climb by 3.5 percent this year thanks largely to strong demand for homes, leading industry associations said on Wednesday.

Sales will increase to 98.6 billion euros this year from 95.3 billion euros in 2013, helped by a 5 percent increase in housebuilding, Germany's HDB and ZDB construction groups said.

Residential construction in Germany is benefitting from low interest rates, which make it attractive for investors to put their capital into physical assets rather than financial instruments and also encourage consumers to buy homes instead of parking their cash in banks.

HDB and ZDB said construction sales had jumped by 2.5 percent in 2013, beating a forecast for 2 percent growth.

ZDB had said in October the sector would miss likely miss that estimate as it was unlikely to catch up after frost and floods hit the sector in the first half of the year. Back then it said growth of -0.5 to +0.5 percent was possible.

But the two groups said a solid level of orders helped the industry recover in the second half and it picked up the pace particularly strongly towards the end of the year. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)