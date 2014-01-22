BERLIN Jan 22 Sales in the German construction
sector will climb by 3.5 percent this year thanks largely to
strong demand for homes, leading industry associations said on
Wednesday.
Sales will increase to 98.6 billion euros this year from
95.3 billion euros in 2013, helped by a 5 percent increase in
housebuilding, Germany's HDB and ZDB construction groups said.
Residential construction in Germany is benefitting from low
interest rates, which make it attractive for investors to put
their capital into physical assets rather than financial
instruments and also encourage consumers to buy homes instead of
parking their cash in banks.
HDB and ZDB said construction sales had jumped by 2.5
percent in 2013, beating a forecast for 2 percent growth.
ZDB had said in October the sector would miss likely miss
that estimate as it was unlikely to catch up after frost and
floods hit the sector in the first half of the year. Back then
it said growth of -0.5 to +0.5 percent was possible.
But the two groups said a solid level of orders helped the
industry recover in the second half and it picked up the pace
particularly strongly towards the end of the year.
