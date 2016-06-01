BERLIN, June 1 A boom in residential building
and higher state spending on roads will boost German
construction sales by 3.5 percent this year, lifting it to its
highest level in nearly 20 years, the HDB construction industry
association said on Wednesday.
The booming construction sector has become one of the main
growth drivers in Europe's biggest economy as a slowdown in
emerging markets such as China weighs on exports.
In the first three months of 2016, construction investment
was one of the biggest contributors to German growth.
"Construction will contribute to a stabilisation of the
overall economic upswing which is under pressure from a
struggling world economy and slackening exports," HDB president
Thomas Bauer said.
The association expects nominal sales to increase by 3.5
percent to 104.7 billion euros ($116.7 billion) this year, the
highest level since 1997. In real terms, revenues are expected
to rise by 2.0 percent.
In January, HDB had forecasted nominal sales growth of 3.0
percent.
Nearly 300,000 new homes will be built this year, but this
is still not sufficient to meet demand in light of rising
numbers of migrants and a growing urban population, Bauer said.
In the medium term, some 400,000 flats need to be built
annually to avert housing shortages in cities, he added.
Even before the refugee numbers started to increase last
summer, there was an estimated lack of 800,000 affordable flats
in urban areas. With demand outstripping supply, property prices
and rents have soared in cities like Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.
In addition, record-low borrowing costs have encouraged many
Germans to overcome their aversion to buying their own flats and
houses, with some also regarding property as an attractive
investment.
The government has decided to increase its spending on
social housing and introduce special tax incentives for private
sector investors who build flats in urban areas. Both measures
are expected to give the sector an additional push this year.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)