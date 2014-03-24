CORRECTED-KAZ minerals Q1 copper output up 16 pct; says on track for FY targets
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.
BERLIN, March 24 German building contracts rose by 10.6 percent on the year in January, data showed on Monday, suggesting 2014 got off to a good start for the construction industry in Europe's largest economy.
Data from the federal statistics office showed growth in bookings slowed slightly from December, when construction contracts were up 12.2 percent, but was still significantly better than in early 2013, when orders fell each month between January and March. They fell most recently in October.
Total turnover in the sector, which is benefiting from a mild winter, increased by 21.7 percent on the year in January to around 4.8 billion euros.
Leading industry associations expect sales in the German construction sector to climb by 3.5 percent this year thanks largely to strong demand for homes. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by John Stonestreet)
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.
LONDON/SYDNEY, April 27 Two weeks after Elliott Management's surprise assault on BHP Billiton , the fund manager's three-point demand for change is gaining little traction with investors, prompting expectations a second strike is imminent.