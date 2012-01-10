BERLIN Jan 10 Sales growth in Germany's construction sector will slow to 2.5 percent in nominal terms this year after posting a 9.5 percent rise in 2011, the strongest since 1994, trade association HDB said on Tuesday.

"The surprisingly good turnover for the construction sector in 2011 more than made up for the losses incurred during the 2009 and 2010 years of crisis in the capital markets," said HDB President Thomas Bauer.

Revenues in residential construction in particular rose 14 percent, and are seen boosting 2012 turnover, the HDB said.

"Residential construction, and to some extent commercial construction will offset the expected declines in public construction in 2012," HDB's Bauer said.

Germany's export-driven economy recovered quickly from the 2008/09 financial crisis but the outlook has darkened as euro zone debt worries have begun to weigh on the real economy.

Domestic demand helped it grow a healthy 0.5 percent in the third quarter, but investor morale has since soured, fuelling expectations of a sharp slowdown.

The HDB said it expected construction prices to rise 1.5 percent in 2012, leading to revenue growth in real terms of 1 percent, versus 6.5 percent in 2011.

The association said the number of those employed in the construction sector was likely to stay steady, after rising by around 18,000 to 734,000 in 2011. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Catherine Evans)