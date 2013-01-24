FRANKFURT Jan 24 German labour union IG Bau is seeking a 6.6 percent wage increase for about 750,000 construction workers in the current round of collective wage negotiations.

It also said on Thursday it wanted wages in the former East Germany to be adjusted to be on par with the western part of Germany.

The union is negotiating wage contracts for 12 months. (Reporting By Frank Siebelt; writing by Edward Taylor)