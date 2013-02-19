NUREMBERG, Germany Feb 19 Private consumption in Germany will rise again this year, market reearch group GfK said on Tuesday, helping Europe's largest economy to a rebound even as exports suffer from low demand in euro zone peers.

Market research group GfK said private consumption would grow by 1 percent after inflation this year. It grew by 0.8 percent last year and 1.5 percent in 2011 after expanding by an average 0.3 percent a year between 2000 and 2010. (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Annika Breidthardt)