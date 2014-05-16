BERLIN May 16 The German government has
tightened tender rules for sensitive public IT contracts in the
wake of reports about mass surveillance by the U.S. National
Security Agency, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on
Friday.
Last year former NSA contractor Edward Snowden exposed U.S.
technology companies' close cooperation with national
intelligence agencies by leaking documents on the NSA's access
to the accounts of tens of thousands of net companies' users.
German Interior Ministry spokesman Johannes Dimroth said
suspect firms would be banned from taking on some public
contracts in Germany if they had to hand over confidential data
to foreign intelligence or security services.
Before being awarded a contract, foreign tenderers now have
to declare whether they have a legal or contractual requirement
to pass information on to third parties that would affect data
in the project concerned, Dimroth said.
If it turns out at a later point that firms do have such an
agreement, German authorities can make use of a special right of
termination. The German side does not have to provide concrete
evidence that data has actually been passed on in that case - it
is up to the firm concerned to prove the opposite.
The rules, which have been in force since April but do not
retroactively affect older contracts, apply if the sensitivity
of data and the need to protect it "reaches a certain
threshold", Dimroth said.
He said all contracts the government procurement office
hands out would be affected but added he did not know how many
contracts ministries awarded outside of this central office.
Procurement by federal states is not affected but the
government hoped that these rules would become an example,
Dimroth said.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere is due to travel to
Washington for three days next week along with representatives
from the government and IT company employees for routine talks
about security issues.
(Reporting by Thorsten Severin and Andreas Rinke; Writing by
Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Roche)