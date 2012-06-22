By Elisa Oddone
BERLIN, June 22 German doctors working for the
National Health Service who accept favours, gifts and even
holidays from drug companies worth as much as 10,000 euros
cannot be charged with corruption, according to a landmark
ruling on Friday by a top German court.
The Court of Justice ruled NHS doctors cannot be considered
civil servants when it comes to accepting favours from drug
makers leaving the judicial system no legal ground to challenge
the practice of favours given in return for prescriptions.
In one of the cases that triggered the ruling, a doctor took
10,000 euros in fees for lectures he never held in return for
prescribing a certain drug. The doctor and the pharmaceutical
sales agent got fined but the sales agent appealed.
"In this way, patients cannot be completely sure if a
prescription is medically motivated or if it is influenced by
the marketing stategy of a drug company," said the Statutory
Health Insurance Association GKV, criticising the decision.
A physicians' association code of conduct will continue to
oversee charges of corruption. It is seen as laxer than criminal
courts because it has limited means to prosecute.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Health defended the decision
taken by the court and said doctors are not representatives of
public health insurances but rather work on a freelance basis.
The opposite would be misleading, he said, adding that: "We
don't want to challenge the status quo on self-employment."
The president of the German Medical Association, Frank
Ulrich Montgomery, welcomed the ruling, saying that freelance
doctors working for the National Health Service are neither
employees nor functionaries of a public agency.
Experts say graft in Germany's healthcare system is
widespread as drug developers try to encourage doctors to
prescribe treatments rather than cheaper copies of off-patent
treatments, called generic drugs.
Germany's statutory medical insurers, which provide cover
for nine out of ten Germans, spent 30.2 billion euros ($38.07
billion) on medication last year.
(Reporting By Elisa Oddone; Editing by Jon Hemming)