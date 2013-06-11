KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 11 The European Central Bank's bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is serious about defending price stability but is in effect limited by its focus on shorter maturity bonds, the ECB's Joerg Asmussen told a German court on Tuesday.

"We announced that our OMT interventions would be ex ante unlimited," the ECB executive board member told a Constitutional Court hearing into complaints that the ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions scheme is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states, in violation of German law.

"At the same time, however, the design of OMTs makes it clear to everyone the programme is effectively limited, for one by the restriction to the shorter part of the yield curve and the resulting limited pool of bonds which may actually be purchased," he said.