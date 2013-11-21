KARLSRUHE, Germany Nov 21 Germany's Constitutional Court will not rule this year on a complaint against the European Central Bank's bond-buying plans which are credited with stabilising the euro zone, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

"The decision in the ESM/ECB case will no longer be announced this year," said the spokesman, adding the court was still trying to make a decision as quickly as possible.

The court is considering whether the ECB's plans to buy "unlimited" amounts of bonds from stricken euro zone states, announced last year at the height of the bloc's debt crisis, is really a vehicle to fund euro zone member states through the back door, in violation of German law.