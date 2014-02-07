* German court refers complaint against OMT to European
court
* Says bond-buying scheme may well exceed ECB's mandate
* ECB disagrees, European Commission welcomes referral to
ECJ
* European Court has a history of federalist rulings
By Norbert Demuth
KARLSRUHE, Germany, Feb 7 Germany's
Constitutional Court will refer a complaint against the European
Central Bank's flagship bond-buying scheme to the European Court
of Justice, removing the prospect of it curbing the programme.
In an apparent attempt to set the terms of the European
Court's deliberations, the German court in Karlsruhe said on
Friday there was good reason to think the plan exceeded the
ECB's mandate and violated a ban on it funding governments.
However, it said in a statement which marks the first time
it has passed a case on that it could conform with the law "if
the OMT decision were interpreted restrictively".
The ECB's Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme,
announced by President Mario Draghi in September 2012 at the
height of the sovereign debt crisis and as yet unused, is widely
credited with pulling the euro zone back from the brink.
Its power lies in the promise of potentially unlimited
sovereign bond purchases - a prospect that calmed fears about
the currency area zone falling apart and backed up Draghi's vow
to do "whatever it takes" to save the bloc.
Any restriction would unnerve investors but the history of
the ECJ has not been to scupper such bloc-wide measures.
The case was lodged in Germany by more than 35,000
plaintiffs.
The ECB took note of the German court's announcement and
stood by its measure, saying in a statement: "The ECB reiterates
that the OMT programme falls within its mandate".
ECB board member Yves Mersch, who is in charge of legal
services at the bank, said the court's decision did not affect
the plan's credibility. "We are very confident," he said.
In Brussels, the European Commission welcomed the German
court's decision to refer the case to the ECJ. The EU's
executive has long supported the ECB's game-changing initiative.
Others took a different view.
German conservative lawmaker Peter Gauweiler, one of the
most prominent plaintiffs in the case, said the court decision
was an "interim success in our fight against infringements of
our constitutional democracy via supranational institutions".
But the ECJ has a reputation for giving federalist rulings
that take a broad interpretation of European institutions'
powers. Analysts said there was less risk that it will obstruct
the OMT policy.
"The (OMT's) chances are better in Luxembourg than in
Karlsruhe," said Bert Van Rossebeke of the Centre for European
Politics in Freiburg, calling the court's decision to refer to
the European Court for the first time "historic".
University of London European law expert Gunnar Beck agreed
the ECJ would likely back the OMT. That could take up to two
years, though, so uncertainty will linger for some time yet.
"Practically speaking, the Court of Justice is not an
independent organization but is pre-disposed to interpret legal
questions in the interest of the European Union," he said.
"The court of justice doesn't take account of national
sensibilities ... there is no doubt of the outcome now."
BUNDESBANK SETBACK
Karlsruhe's decision is a defeat for the Bundesbank, whose
president, Jens Weidmann, was the only member of the ECB
Governing Council to oppose the plan.
The German central bank, which challenged the legality of
the ECB decision in testimony given by Weidmann last year,
declined to comment on the court's decision on Friday.
The euro fell to a session low against the dollar in
response to the court's ruling while German government bond
futures rose to day's highs and Italian bond yields reversed
earlier falls, suggesting some disquiet about the decision.
While the ECB has no immediate need to use the bond-buying
plan, the lack of final clarity over its legality may still
crimp its room for manoeuvre on other measures while it awaits a
ruling.
The ECB has been considering suspending operations to soak
up money it spent buying sovereign bonds during the euro zone
debt crisis under its Securities Markets Programme, a previous
bond-buy plan that it has now terminated.
That would inject about 175 billion euros ($238 billion) of
liquidity into the financial system.
One argument against doing so would be to avoid raising
questions about ECB policy ahead of a ruling by the European
court.
The ECB has already used other measures in its toolbox, such
as interest rates cuts and liquidity injections with long-term
funding operations, and could deploy them again.
Even if the European Court were to act on Karlsruhe's
doubts and restrict the power of the OMT, that could increase
the likelihood of the ECB turning to full-blown quantitative
easing, or money printing.
"Ironically, depending on the exact decision, the court may
have made a much more wide-ranging quantitative easing programme
at the ECB more likely," said Christian Schulz at Berenberg
bank, a former ECB economist.
The German court said it will rule on the legality of the
currency bloc's permanent bailout scheme, the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM), on March 18.