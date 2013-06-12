KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 12 European Central
Bank board member Joerg Asmussen warned on Wednesday of
discussions on changing the EU Treaty and its central bank's
mandate of securing price stability, saying the current set-up
was "good".
"We (in Germany) have a tendency towards rule-bound
systems," Asmussen told Germany's top court, after its president
asked whether the ECB could work with or whether it would be too
limited by a legal definition of what is allowed under its bond
buy plans.
"But if you want to discuss Article 123 of the EU Treaty,
then there will be a broad discussion what else could be
changed, even in terms of the mandate of the central bank."
Following talk on the sidelines of the court hearing that
Karlsruhe could ask the German government to negotiate a change
to the ECB's mandate, Asmussen said it was up to elected
politicians to decide if they wanted to change the ECB's
mandate.
He thought the present one was a "good one".