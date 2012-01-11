MUNICH, Germany A businessman convicted of embezzlement shot dead a prosecutor as his sentence was being read out in a German court on Wednesday, police and prosecutors said.

The 54-year-old man shot the prosecutor with a 6.35-caliber gun as the sentence was read out in the courtroom in Dachau, in the southern state of Bavaria, police said.

Two witnesses in the courtroom managed to overpower the man, who was then arrested, the police added. He is being charged with murder, they added.

"During the oral delivery of the sentence, the culprit pulled out a gun and shot the prosecutor several times," the chief public prosecutor Christoph Stroetz told a news conference.

The man had been accused of failing to pay 44,000 euros worth of national insurance contributions for his employees.

The 31 year-old prosecutor, who had just started working at the court, was rushed to hospital but died of his wounds, the police said.

(Reporting by Jens Hack, Writing by Sarah Marsh)