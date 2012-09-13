BERLIN, Sept 13 Eurosceptical German media said
on Thursday the country's top court had cast doubt on the
legality of European Central Bank bond-buying in a ruling
upholding the euro zone's bailout fund widely seen as political
victory for Chancellor Angela Merkel.
The Federal Constitutional Court gave the green light on
Wednesday to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) in a verdict
that brought relief to anxious financial markets.
The respected judges insisted the German parliament must
have a veto right over any increase in Berlin's contribution to
the 500 billion euro ($644 billion) ESM.
But conservative newspapers opposed to bailouts of troubled
euro zone member states highlighted a passage of the ruling
which said that ECB bond-buying or leveraging the ESM at the
central bank could be illegal.
The judges said that for the ESM to deposit government bonds
at the ECB as a security for loans would violate an EU treaty
ban on direct financing of governments, effectively ruling out
giving the rescue fund a bank licence as France has proposed.
They also said ECB bond-buying on the secondary market
"aiming at financing the members' budgets independently of the
capital markets is prohibited as well, as it would circumvent
the prohibition of monetary financing".
Some German legal experts saw this as a veiled threat to the
ECB, especially since court president Andreas Vosskuhle promised
to look more closely at a complaint against the bond-buying plan
by one of the plaintiffs in the ESM case when the court issues a
detailed ruling on substance in December.
The ECB justified last week's decision to buy short-term
debt of vulnerable states implementing a rescue programme as a
way to repair the broken transmission of monetary policy, not a
substitute for market funding.
Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, was alone in voting
against the plan, arguing that it comes dangerously close to
breaching the taboo on central bank financing of state deficits
and will eventually fuel inflation.
The conservative Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said the
court's warning could open the way for further German legal
challenges to the euro zone's survival strategy, which could end
up in the European Court of Justice.
"JUDGES SAVE MERKEL"
Most German papers focused on the boost to the Berlin
government's crisis-management strategy.
"The judges save Merkel," read the headline of the business
daily Handelsblatt above pictures of the red-robed judges in
Karlsruhe and of a relieved-looking chancellor. Germany will be
the last country in the 17-member euro zone to approve the ESM.
While the ruling has increased hopes that the euro zone may
have turned a corner in its crisis, many in Germany are fretting
over the price tag of the rescue.
"Merkel's expensive victory," read the headline of a
commentary in the top-selling Bild tabloid, a persistent critic
of bailouts for countries such as Greece.
The court ruling and the ECB plan allowed for the rescue of
every indebted euro state "whether they deserve it or not", the
paper grumbled.
"Herein lies the danger. The ESM/ECB duo can easily be
misused to avoid painful reforms - and above all the Germans are
liable... Now it depends on the federal government alone whether
the rescue of the euro runs completely out of control or not."
A snap poll by ZDF television channel showed more than three
quarters of Germans believe the launch of the ESM will not solve
the euro crisis and barely a quarter believe the ruling was in
Germany's own national interest.
However, the poll also showed 49 percent believed the ruling
was "correct" against 39 percent who thought it wrong.
Handelsblatt said that, by capping Germany's contribution to
the ESM, the Karlsruhe-based court had increased the central
role of the ECB in tackling the crisis by buying bonds.
"The ECB will then be not a continuation of the Bundesbank
but rather a south European model of a politicised and
politicising central bank," it said.
Echoing such worries, Die Welt, another conservative daily,
said: "Saving the monetary union has become a race against time
for reasons that no one can overlook. The pace is set by the
ECB, not Karlsruhe or Berlin or Paris or Rome."
Josef Joffe, publisher of the weekly Die Zeit, evoked
traditional German fears of hyperinflation rooted in the chaotic
years of the Weimar Republic in the early 1920s.
"(With Wednesday's ruling) the last hope of the plaintiffs
for fending off the disaster of a debt union, of Germany
becoming the paymaster of Europe, has vanished," he wrote.
He attacked the "moral hazard" implicit in ECB President
Mario Draghi's pledge to "save the euro whatever the cost" - a
stance that relieves pressure on fiscally irresponsible
countries to put their public finances in order.
"We are in an economic situation that is similar to 1914,"
he wrote, conjuring up another historic parallel, that of the
outbreak of World War One, to press his fears of the inflation
he sees on the horizon.
"None then (in 1914), rushing unconcerned into war, could
foresee how nightmarish the world would look in 1918."