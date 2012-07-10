KARLSRUHE, Germany, July 10 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the country's Constitutional
Court on Tuesday that any significant delay in approving the
EU's permanent bailout fund could fuel financial market
turbulence.
"A considerable postponement of the ESM (bailout fund) which
was foreseen for July this year could cause considerable further
uncertainty on markets beyond Germany and a considerable loss of
trust in the euro zone's ability to make necessary decisions in
an appropriate timeframe," Schaeuble said.
He was addressing a hearing of the court which is examining
a number of complaints lodged by academics, lawmakers and
ordinary citizens against the European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
and new budget rules which they say undermine German democracy.