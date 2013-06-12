KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 12 Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Germany's Constitutional Court on Wednesday he would favour imposing further limits on the European Central Bank's mandate due to possible risks to stability.

In a hearing into the legality of the ECB's bond-buying programme, Constitutional Court President Andreas Vosskuhle asked whether further regulating the ECB's mandate via German "constitutional directives" would be "a sensible strategy".

Weidmann replied:

"The decision I made relating to OMT signals that I am ready to limit the room for manouevre because otherwise I am concerned that, in the end, long-term problems could be the result of using the scope we have and .. risks to stability.

"I think you face the problem of formalising this fencing-in in a way that is possible to implement," he said.