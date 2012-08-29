BERLIN, Aug 29 Consumer prices in the German
state of Brandenburg rose in August by 0.2 percent
month-on-month, and rose by 2.0 percent year-on-year, the
state's statistics office said on Wednesday.
Data for six German states are used to calculate a
preliminary inflation figure for Germany.
The statistics office gave the following breakdown of its
August consumer price data:
Percentage change
Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Index
Overall price index +0.2 +2.0 112.6
w/o Seasonal foodstuffs +0.2 +1.9 112.5
w/o heating oil and fuels -0.1 +1.6 111.0
w/o net rents and added costs +0.1 +2.4 115.3
w/o administered prices +0.1 +2.1 112.7
Goods +0.3 +2.7 116.7
Services -0.1 +1.2 108.5
Foodstuffs,non-alcoholic drinks -0.5 +3.0 119.3
Alcoholic drinks and tobacco 0.0 +2.6 118.9
Clothing and shoes 0.0 +0.9 109.5
Rents, water, electricity,
gas and other fuels +0.2 +2.0 112.2
Net rents 0.0 +0.6 103.3
Additional housing costs 0.0 0.0 105.1
household energy +0.7 +6.2 144.0
Furniture, household goods,repairs +0.1 +1.6 108.4
Health and personal care items 0.0 +2.4 108.3
Transport +1.2 +3.5 119.9
Fuels +3.8 +7.5 138.2
Entertainment, leisure -0.1 +0.4 115.0
Package Holidays -0.7 +3.5 125.8
Lodgings and catering -0.3 +3.4 118.1
(Reporting by Berlin bureau)