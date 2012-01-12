BERLIN Jan 12 Germany's consumer price inflation for December was confirmed as posting a 2.1 percent rise year-on-year and a 0.7 percent increase on a monthly basis, the Federal Statistics Office said on Thursday.

That put the harmonised consumer price index at 0.7 pct on the month and up 2.3 percent year-on-year, slightly below the preliminary harmonised figures reported for December of 0.8 percent and 2.4 percent. Consumer prices excluding excluding energy costs rose 1.3 percent year-on-year.

In November, consumer prices were unchanged on the month and increased by 2.4 percent year-on-year.

Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Overall price index +0.7 +2.1 Foodstuffs, drinks +0.6 +2.5 Alcoholic beverages, tobacco 0.0 +2.6 Clothing, shoes -1.6 +2.0 Household rents, energy, water 0.0 +3.2 Furniture and other household goods 0.0 +0.5 Health and personal care items 0.0 +0.5 Transport -0.2 +3.2 Communications 0.0 -2.1 Entertainment, leisure +19.8 +3.1 Education +0.1 -12.6 Lodgings and catering +5.6 +2.0 Other goods and services 0.0 +1.5