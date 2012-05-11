BERLIN May 11 Germany's consumer price inflation for April was revised upwards by 0.1 percentage points to a rate of 2.1 percent year on year, its 15th month above the the key two-percent threshold, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent, also faster than the preliminary 0.1 percentage points.

That put the harmonised consumer price index, favoured by the European Central Bank (ECB), up 2.2 percent year-on-year and at +0.1 percent on the month.

In March, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent on the month and increased 2.1 percent year-on-year.

Percentage change Index/component mth/mth yr/yr Overall price index +0.2 +2.1 Foodstuffs, drinks unch +3.1 Alcoholic beverages, tobacco +0.2 +4.2 Clothing, shoes +0.2 +3.4 Household rents, energy, water +0.1 +2.2 Furniture and other household goods +0.3 +0.7 Health and personal care items +0.3 +2.1 Transport +0.5 +3.5 Communications unch -1.4 Entertainment, leisure +0.3 +1.5 Education -4.0 -16.0 Lodgings and catering unch +2.3 Other goods and services unch -0.2