BERLIN Feb 15 Crematoriums in Germany are
struggling to adapt to an increasingly obese population and a
boom in extra-large coffins that has led at least one to widen
its oven doors.
The Schweinfurt crematorium in Bavaria had to widen the
doors by 30 cm to handle larger bodies, which burn longer and
hotter and now arrive around once a week, its manager said.
"We burn particularly large coffins on Monday mornings when
the ovens are cold," Helmuth Schlereth said by telephone from
the southern region. "There is more body fat that spreads out
and has to be burned."
Other crematoriums in the country also report an increase in
the number of XXL-coffins, as Germany grapples with the growing
obesity affecting many developed and emerging economies.
The trend has been fuelled in part by a high-fat national
cuisine known for its sausages, pork and beer, as well as a
decrease in exercise among the population, which over the years
has translated into bigger corpses.
"The problem is that the deceased are getting heavier, and
so the burning takes longer," said Silke Meboldt at the
Albstadt-Ebingen crematorium in the neighbouring state of
Baden-Wuerttemberg. It's becoming a bigger problem."
Crematorium ovens normally operate at 800-1000 degrees
Celsius but the burning process for obese bodies is hotter and
takes longer than normal.
Older crematoriums in particular have been adversely
affected by the trend, as the incinerators are simply not
designed to deal with large bodies.
"If the crematorium is older, or the design hasn't been
thought out properly then they'll find that the coffins don't
fit in," said Bastian Schenk, at the Aalen crematorium in
southern Germany.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)