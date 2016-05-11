BERLIN May 11 A group of hackers which
cybersecurity experts say targets critics of the Russian
government has laid siege to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Christian Democratic Union party since April, a security
research firm said on Wednesday.
Researchers at Trend Micro said that the hacking group,
dubbed Pawn Storm, appears to be behind attempts to steal
personal and corporate data of the CDU and high-profile
individuals at two popular free email services.
A year ago, Pawn Storm was linked by the same research group
to attacks which compromised computers in the Bundestag lower
house of parliament.
The latest attacks consisted of seemingly coordinated
credential phishing attacks against the CDU and other high
profile users via computer services based in Latvia and the
Netherlands, Trend Micro said in a blog post.
At the CDU headquarters in Berlin, a source told Reuters
that the party was looking into the report.
Pawn Storm has been active for more than a decade and is
considered one of the longest lasting cyber espionage groups.
Several major computer research groups say it has targeted
opposition groups in Russia, as well as governments in adjacent
Eastern European countries, Turkey, the United States and NATO.
It has also hit armed forces, defense companies and media in
those countries, Trend Micro said.
"Pawn Storm clearly targets groups that could be perceived
as a risk to Russian politics and interests," Trend Micro said.
The cyber attack on the German parliament was first reported
in May 2015. German media have said replacing the computer
system could cost the government millions of euros.
Der Spiegel news magazine also quoted from an internal
investigation saying there were indications that a Russian
intelligence agency had staged the attack.
In January 2015, German government websites, including
Merkel's website, were hacked in an attack claimed by a group
demanding Berlin end support for the Ukrainian government.
