BERLIN May 15 Unknown hackers have attacked the
German Bundestag lower house of parliament's computer system, a
parliamentary spokeswoman said on Friday.
German news magazine Der Spiegel's online edition had
earlier said that the internal data network had been subject to
an attack. It said experts had noticed several days ago that
unknown attackers had tried to get into the data network.
At almost the same time experts from Germany's domestic
intelligence agency (BfV) at the government's cyber defence
centre noticed the spying attempt and warned the Bundestag
administration, the report said.
"There was an attack on the Bundestag's IT system,"
parliamentary spokeswoman Eva Haacke said, giving no further
details. "Experts from the Bundestag and the BSI (the German
Federal Office for Information Security) are working on it."
In January, German government websites, including Chancellor
Angela Merkel's page, were hacked in an attack claimed by a
group demanding Berlin end support for the Ukrainian government,
shortly before their leaders were to meet.
(Reporting by Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Michelle Martin)