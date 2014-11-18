BERLIN Nov 18 German government and business
computers are coming under increasing cyber attack every day
from other states' spy agencies, especially those of Russia and
China, Germany's domestic intelligence (BfV) chief said on
Tuesday.
Addressing a cybersecurity conference in Berlin, Hans Georg
Maassen said that of an estimated 3,000 daily attacks by hackers
or criminals on German government systems, around five were the
handiwork of intelligence services. The latter are so
sophisticated that they can easily be overlooked, he added.
"We have seen that there are ever more frequent attacks by
foreign intelligence agencies on the German government IT
infrastructure," he said.
These occur most frequently, Maasen said, before major
international meetings such as a G20 conference, where
government advisers might receive a virus email purporting to be
from another country's negotiators.
He described Berlin as the capital of "political espionage",
saying Germany's economic, defence, foreign and arms policies
were all targets for hackers, as well as major firms for their
cutting-edge high technology.
Germany is Europe's economic powerhouse, a major United
States and NATO ally, and many of its manufacturers are industry
leaders. Maassen said companies sometimes struggle to protect
their most valuable technology and products.
Disclosures by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden that Washington had monitored Chancellor Angela Merkel's
mobile phone and conducted mass surveillance in Germany caused
public outrage last year.
Germany is acutely sensitive about surveillance because of
abuses under the Stasi secret police of former East Germany as
well as under the Nazis.
