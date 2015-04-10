BERLIN, April 10 Lufthansa said
hackers had managed to break into the accounts of some of its
frequent flyers and use their miles to make purchases, just two
weeks after British Airways suffered a similar attack.
The hackers used lists to try to match usernames and
passwords - when one matched, they made purchases using the
miles on the frequent flyer's account.
"After some signs of misuse on the Lufthansa website, we
took immediate action," a spokesman told Reuters, confirming a
report by Germany's magazine Spiegel.
He said Lufthansa had blocked several hundred accounts as a
result, and any miles spent by the hackers had been credited
back to customer accounts.
The hackers had not gained access to any of Lufthansa's
databases, the spokesman added.
British Airways late last month also froze tens of thousands
of frequent flyer accounts after an attack by hackers.
