BERLIN, March 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told a gathering of conservative politicians
on Tuesday the Bundestag lower house of parliament would get to
vote on aid for Cyprus before a European decision but he did not
set a date, a senior conservative lawmaker said.
"In the parliamentary group meeting Schaeuble said the
Bundestag would get to vote on it in the week before a European
decision," Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) told
Reuters.
Another participant in the meeting confirmed Barthle's
account of events.
Earlier on Tuesday some sources had cited Schaeuble as
saying the Bundestag could decide on aid for Cyprus as early as
next week.
A precondition for the Bundestag to vote on bailouts is a
decision from euro zone finance ministers that Cyprus requires
financial assistance.
Schaeuble can only give the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers German approval for the aid once he has the green
light from the Bundestag. Approval from the lower house is far
from a done deal with just six months to go to federal
elections.
Cyprus, one of the euro zone's smallest states, needs up to
17 billion euros ($22 billion) in emergency loans, mostly to
recapitalise its banking sector hit by a Greek debt
restructuring. It has been shut out of international financial
markets for almost two years.