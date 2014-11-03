BERLIN Nov 3 Thieves have stolen the iron gate
to Dachau concentration camp bearing the Nazi slogan "Arbeit
macht frei" (work sets you free), the director of the memorial
site in southern Germany and local police said on Monday.
The cast iron gate measures 190 cm by 95 cm (75 by 37
inches) and police said the thieves probably used a vehicle to
flee with it on Saturday night.
"It is the central symbol of the prisoners' suffering at
Dachau concentration camp and therefore has hit the memorial at
its heart," said Gabriele Hammermann, director of the memorial.
Prisoners passed it every day, she said.
The Nazis set up the camp in Dachau, near Munich, in 1933,
only weeks after Adolf Hitler took power. Initially meant to
detain political rivals, it became the prototype for a network
of concentration camps where 6 million Jews were murdered, as
well as Roma, Russians, Poles and homosexuals.
More than 200,000 people had been detained in the camp by
the time U.S. troops liberated it in 1945. Television images
showing piles of bodies and starved inmates of the camp were
among the first scenes the world saw of the Holocaust.
In December 2009 the "Arbeit macht frei" sign was stolen
from the entry gate of the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz
in Poland, by a Swedish man with far-right ties.
He was sentenced a year later by a Polish court to nearly
three years for masterminding the theft, while two Poles were
jailed for up to 2-1/2 years for snatching it and cutting it
into pieces to fit into their car.
(Reporting by Reuters television; Writing by Alexandra Hudson;
Editing by Tom Heneghan)