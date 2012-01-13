BERLIN Jan 13 Talks on Daimler AG's sale of a 7.5 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS to German state-controlled development bank KfW are going according to plan, a German government source told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the earliest date for the sale would be July 1, and the details had not yet been finalised.

Daimler's remaining 7.5 percent stake in EADS was not part of the discussions, the source added.

The sale maintains a Franco-German balance of influence over the aerospace company. (Reporting by Gernot Heller)