BERLIN May 20 A decision by a German court to
accept footage from a dashcam as the sole evidence to convict a
driver who drove through a red light sparked a debate in the
media on Friday about privacy and surveillance.
A court in the town of Reutlingen fined the man 200 euros
($224) and banned him from driving for a month after he was
caught on someone else's dashcam - the only evidence of the
offence.
A higher court in Stuttgart this week upheld the conviction
on appeal.
Surveillance is a sensitive issue in Germany because of
extensive snooping by the Stasi secret police in Communist East
Germany and by the Gestapo in the Nazi era.
Revelations by former U.S. intelligence contractor Edward
Snowden about wide-ranging espionage in Germany by the U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) caused public outrage when they
first surfaced three years ago.
"After the court decision, might amateur 'sheriffs' now feel
empowered to film and report people behaving badly?" the
Sueddeutsche Zeitung wrote in a front page article on Friday.
German law forbids continuous filming in public places,
which means that drivers are theoretically not allowed to leave
their dashcams running for hours at a time. However, the law is
almost impossible to enforce.
(Reporting by James Swaden; Editing by Joseph Nasr and Louise
Ireland)