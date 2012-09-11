BRIEF-Fantasia proposes to conduct an international offering of USD denominated senior notes
BERLIN, Sept 11 Germany has set a 0.5 percent coupon on its new five-year Bobl due to be sold on Wednesday, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.
Germany is due to sell 5 billion euros in the auction, results of which will be published shortly after 0930 GMT on Wednesday. (Berlin newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 5 The White House plans to nominate Joseph Otting, a former banking executive and associate of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, to regulate national banks as comptroller of the currency, a White House official said on Monday.