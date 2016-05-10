BERLIN May 10 Germany's Federal Finance Agency said on Tuesday that a top-up auction of a 2030 inflation-linked bond attracted bids worth less than the amount on offer.

The average yield of -0.75 pct fetched at the auction was the lowest on record for that debt instrument, a spokesman for the Finance Agency said.

