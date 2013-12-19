BERLIN Dec 19 Germany reduced its total
federal, state and local debt by 40 billion euros to 2,024
billion euros in the year to the end of September, the federal
statistics office said on Thursday.
In contrast to other euro zone countries that have struggled
with rising debt, Germany's public sector debt was reduced by
1.9 percent in the year to the end of the third quarter, the
office said.
That was largely due to some bad banks selling many of their
toxic securities and debt. Lower risk in the portfolio means
that they can make fewer provisions, reducing the burden on
taxpayers and the treasury.
Germany's total debt, nevertheless, is still well above the
60 percent of gross domestic product threshold. Private
economists estimate Germany's debt ratio at 79 percent this year
from 82 percent in 2012.
The statistics office said the federal government's debt
fell by 12.3 billion euros, or 1 percent, to 1,270 billion euros
in the year to September 30. The 16 states reduced their total
debt by 28.3 billion euros, or 4.4 percent, to about 620 billion
euros.
The local communities, however, saw their total debt rise by
600 million euros, or 0.5 percent, to 133.4 billion euros.
