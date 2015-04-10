BERLIN, April 10 Germany is cutting its public
debt faster than expected, with Berlin now aiming to reduce its
debt to less than 70 percent of its economic output next year,
according to an excerpt of a finance ministry document seen by
Reuters on Friday.
Under European Union rules, set out in the 1992 Maastricht
Treaty, euro zone states are supposed to keep the ratio of their
debt to their gross domestic product to 60 percent or less. That
rule has been broken for years.
Even Germany, the EU's economic powerhouse, has not been
close to that level since the early 2000s, and its public debt
rose further during the financial crisis in 2007-08 as the
government pumping billions of euros into struggling banks.
In its coalition agreement from 2013, Chancellor Angela
Merkel's governing coalition agreed to reduce the public debt to
below 70 percent of GDP in 2017.
However, Germany now will achieve this goal in 2016, one
year early, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 68.75 percent, thanks to
a reduction of toxic assets in government-run bad banks and
generally good public finances, according to an excerpt of the
finance ministry's latest stability report seen by Reuters.
Berlin further aims to reduce its public debt gradually in
coming years and almost fulfil the Maastricht criteria in 2019,
with a planned debt-to-GDP ratio of 61.5 percent, the document
showed.
Helped by strong tax revenues and rock-bottom interest
rates, Germany achieved its goal of a balanced federal budget --
also known as the "schwarze null" (black zero) -- one year early
in 2014. It was the first time since 1969 that Germany had
achieved the feat.
