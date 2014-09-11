(Adds more quotes from Enders, background on German defence
policy)
By Sabine Siebold
BERLIN, Sept 11 The chief executive of aerospace
and defence group Airbus criticised the German
government on Thursday for its restrictive arms export policy,
saying it could deter international cooperation on future
defence projects.
"When it comes to defence and security policy, what the
German government says and what it does are two very different
things," Tom Enders said in a statement provided to Reuters.
German economy minister Sigmar Gabriel, who plans to tighten
the rules on arms exports to security-sensitive areas, last
month told the country's arms industry that its future lay in
consolidation with European peers.
However, he is against a planned tie-up of German tank and
armoured vehicles maker Krauss-Maffei Wegmann with French rival
Nexter, instead preferring an all-German partnership between KMW
and Rheinmetall.
In addition, Berlin is blocking a contract for European
multinational missile maker MBDA to supply Qatar with the Milan
ER anti-tank missile by not giving approval for parts to be
transferred from Germany to France, defence sources told
Reuters. The contract hold-up was earlier reported by French
daily Les Echoes.
Airbus owns 37.5 percent of MBDA, and other shareholders are
Finmeccanica and BAE Systems.
"While there are lofty speeches being made that talk about
more cooperation and consolidation in European defence, the axe
is being swung at decades of Franco-German cooperation," Enders
said.
Enders, a former German defence ministry planner and
paratroop reservist who has overhauled Airbus to reduce French
and German state influence, has previously said tighter export
rules could cost jobs in Germany. On Thursday he said that
Berlin's actions could hamper progress at a European level.
"Which European government will want to work on important
defence projects with Germany in the future? How can such a
one-sided and populistic view help to drive forward a common
European defence and security policy?" Enders said.
Germany's arms industry directly employs some 80,000 people
and exports rose 24 percent to 5.85 billion euros in 2013 from
2012. The surge in exports triggered the moves by Gabriel to
curb sales to states such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, whose
purchases had previously helped make Germany the world's third
largest arms exporter.
German firms have complained that Gabriel's more restrictive
arms policy has already held up thousands of export permit
applications and Rheinmetall has warned on profits after Germany
blocked an agreed deal to sell combat simulation equipment to
Russia, going beyond EU sanctions which blocked future defence
contracts.
(Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin, Greg
Mahlich)