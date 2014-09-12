* Thyssen approaching buyers for submarine unit - sources
* Potential buyers include France's DCNS - sources
* Airbus to sell some defence activities - sources
By Arno Schuetze and Tim Hepher
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Sept 12 Several German defence
groups are in talks that could lead to a consolidation of the
industry as it struggles with overcapacity and steep cuts in
European defence spending.
Steel group ThyssenKrupp has started approaching
potential buyers for its submarine unit HDW - including French
peer DCNS, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.
And part-German airplane and defence group Airbus
is in the midst of a reorganisation that will see several units
and stakes divested that are currently being defined as
peripheral to the business, people familiar with the group said.
Both developments come after news that Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
(KMW) is discussing a merger with French rival Nexter, and that
peer Rheinmetall has also expressed interest in the
German tank maker.
The shakeup of the industry comes at a time when conflicts
in Ukraine, Iraq and Syria would suggest that demand for weapons
is on the rise.
However, Germany's strict export guidelines on arms means
its makers of weapons, tanks and submarines do not necessarily
benefit.
Cuts in European governments' military spending have left
the sector struggling to make money and in 2012 prompted EADS
(later renamed Airbus) and Britain's BAE Systems to
work on a merger, which was then thwarted by German opposition.
NATO has recently renewed its call for increased defence
spending by member nations and pointed to its long-standing
target of 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP).
But Germany's defence spending has fallen to 1.3 percent of
GDP and it has no plans to increase that. Instead, it is focused
on balancing the budget in 2015 for the first time since 1969.
German policymakers have lately called for renewed efforts
to consolidate the industry, with some saying technology and
jobs should be kept in the country.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said consolidation and
"Europeanisation" was needed, while introducing a more
restrictive policy on arms exports which experts say could hurt
business for some firms in the sector and put some of the 80,000
German defence jobs at risk.
POLITICAL INTERFERENCE
Gabriel is reportedly sceptical about plans for KMW to merge
with France's Nexter and believes a merger with Germany's
Rheinmetall would make more sense. KMW and Rheinmetall supply
Puma branded armoured fighting vehicles to the country's armed
forces.
However, talks between KMW and Nexter remain exclusive, and
for now they only allow for a potential follow-up transaction
with Rheinmetall once the deal is closed in the first quarter,
sources familiar with the matter said.
The political lobbying is putting off potential merger
partners for Thyssen's HDW unit, who are unsure whether Germany
would allow the trophy defence asset to go to a foreign firm.
"DCNS would only make an offer if it is understood that it
would be admissible," a French source familiar with situation
said.
According to a German newspaper report, Thyssen has also
discussed a deal for HDW with Rheinmetall.
But sector sources said that as Rheinmetall sold its last
marine assets a decade ago, they do not expect the
Duesseldorf-based group to be a good fit.
Separately, Airbus is close to announcing divestments that
are expected to reshape the group's defence activities, notably
in Germany, which could draw criticism from local politicians.
According to sources familiar with that situation, the
European group is considering a sale of its stakes in Atlas
Elektronik, in ESG Group, as well as some activities of its
optronics, command & control and electronics businesses.
An announcement may come by the end of the month, the
sources said.
Airbus CEO Tom Enders has said that he does not want to
abandon the defence business but that a shake-up is needed to
provide greater discipline and cohesion to disparate defence
activities.
The group has, however, dropped a former long-term goal of
balancing defence and commercial revenue after the failure of
merger talks with BAE.
The companies mentioned in this story declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Erik
Kirschbaum and Mark Potter)