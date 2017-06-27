BERLIN, June 27 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD)
will block the leasing of drones that can carry weapons by
rejecting the plan in the budget committee, the head of the
parliamentary party Thomas Oppermann said on Tuesday.
The procurement of the Israeli drones, favoured by the
military because they are compatible with models they already
own, has been a matter of contention between the parties in the
ruling coalition government.
The Social Democrats, junior partner in conservative
Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition, have
reservations about leasing Heron TP drones from Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) which can be armed and used to protect soldiers
serving in Afghanistan and Mali.
However, Oppermann said his party supported the procurement
of reconnaissance drones.
(Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Madeline Chambers)