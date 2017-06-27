(Adds comment by head of German air force)
BERLIN, June 27 Germany's Social Democrats will
block the leasing of Israeli drones that can carry weapons by
rejecting the plan in the budget committee, the party said on
Tuesday, drawing criticism from the defence minister and the top
air force general.
The procurement of the drones, favoured by the military
because they are compatible with models they already own, has
been a matter of contention between the parties in the ruling
coalition government.
Social Democrat parliamentary head Thomas Oppermann said his
party supported the procurement of reconnaissance drones but had
reservations about leasing the Heron TP drones from Israel
Aerospace Industries (IAI) that can be armed and used to protect
soldiers serving in Afghanistan and Mali.
The SPD are the junior partner in conservative Chancellor
Angela Merkel's right-left coalition.
General Karl Muellner, the top officer in Germany's air
force, said the move was wrong-headed and would leave soldiers
without the additional protection of quick and precise drones.
"I respect political decisions, but I consider this wrong
from an expert viewpoint," Muellner said in a statement late on
Tuesday.
German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen, a member of
Merkel's conservatives, accused Oppermann of leaving German
soldiers "in the lurch", and said the move was also hypocritical
since the SPD had voted last year to back development of an
armed European drone.
The dispute comes three months before a national election,
and reflects lingering scepticism in Germany about offensive
military actions given Germany's militaristic past.
The German military did participate in allied air strikes in
the Kosovo war in 1999 and German troops have served in
Afghanistan for well over a decade, but the issue remains
divisive in the general population.
Defence Ministry sources said the SPD had been closely
involved in the preparation of the budget plans that map out
what the government would be funding with the procurement of the
drones.
Security sources said the document in question called for
moves to prepare the arming of the drones, and training for
German soldiers that would have speeded up their operational
use. Without those steps it would take one to two years to arm
the drones, the sources said.
SPD lawmakers said they had not expected accelerated moves
to arm them.
