BERLIN Nov 23 Germany must increase defence
spending towards 2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP),
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, but downplayed
expectations it would meet this target in the near future.
"Our defence budget shows that we haven't reached the point
where we should be if we talk about the expectations of our NATO
partners," Merkel said in a speech to the Bundestag lower house
of parliament.
"I know we still have a pretty long way to go to reach
NATO's 2 percent target for defence spending and I can't promise
we will get there in near future. But the direction has to be
clear (...) that we approach this target and implement it."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel; Writing by
Sabine Siebold and Caroline Copley; Editing by Michelle Martin)