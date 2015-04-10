BERLIN, April 10 Germany plans to procure more
than 100 additional Leopard 2 tanks, a government spokesman said
on Friday, as it seeks to ensure its troops are ready for action
in response to concerns over recent Russian assertiveness.
The decision to restock its military comes as NATO tries to
hasten the response time of its rapid reaction force following
Russia's annexation of Crimea last year and conflict in Ukraine.
"The ministry has decided to raise the upper limit for the
future to 328," a defence ministry spokesman told a regular
government news conference on Friday, confirming a report by
German magazine Spiegel.
Just before the end of the Cold War, in the 1980s, the then
West Germany had more than 3,500 tanks. Now, seventy years after
World War Two, it has just 225. As a result soldiers have to
share tanks and heavy equipment across different units.
Given NATO's new goals on flexibility and rapid reaction
time, Germany has to ensure that it can deploy troops with the
correct equipment to the right place in a short period of time,
the spokesman said.
"This can only succeed if the equipment does not need to be
first moved around through the country," he said.
The Leopard tanks are made by Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW).
