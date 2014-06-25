DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN, June 25 A senior German official said on Wednesday it did not seem that other countries in the European Union wanted to exclude certain investments from their deficit calculations.
"In my discussions with my Italian colleagues (and others) I haven't had the impression that there is a push to exclude certain spending from the fiscal rules," the official said. (Reporting by Noah Barkin)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO, April 25 The Canadian dollar fell 0.4 percent in early Asian trade on Tuesday after U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said his agency will impose new anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on Canadian softwood lumber imports.