* Rail operator calls union an "unreliable negotiating
partner"
* Train drivers' union: Deutsche Bahn is provoking further
strikes
* Feared four-day strike could harm Europe's biggest economy
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 3 Talks between German rail operator
Deutsche Bahn and the GDL train drivers' union on pay and
negotiation rights collapsed in acrimony on Monday, raising the
threat of further strikes that could damage Europe's biggest
economy.
Ulrich Weber, head of personnel at Deutsche Bahn, criticised
the union for being an "unreliable negotiating partner" after it
unexpectedly broke off talks just when it appeared that an
agreement was within reach.
The GDL union, which represents just 20,000 of the railways'
196,000 workers, said that state-owned Deutsche Bahn provoked
the crisis by refusing to grant it the right to negotiate on
behalf of 17,000 train stewards.
It said more strikes were likely but did not say when,
adding notice would be given in advance.
Earlier on Monday, Bild newspaper reported that GDL, which
seeks a 5 percent pay rise for its train drivers and a shortened
work week of 37 hours instead of 39, is considering going out on
a strike that would last for nearly four days - the longest
stoppage on record to hit Deutsche Bahn.
The Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW) estimates
that a train strike longer than three days could damage the
economy by up to 100 million euros per day if companies were
forced to halt their assembly lines.
In mid-October the union went out on a 60-hour strike over a
weekend, halting two thirds of long-distance trains and leaving
millions stranded at the beginning of holidays.
Nearly one fifth of Germany's freight traffic is transported
by rail, with roughly two-thirds of that handled by Deutsche
Bahn.
Strikes in Germany are rare with employers and the mostly
larger unions both eager to resolve their differences at the
negotiating table before it comes to actual work stoppages.
The GDL is trying to raise its influence by negotiating for
other rail workers, a move that politicians have criticised and
want to curb. It has also drawn the public's ire for the
disruptions caused by the strikes.
The union, which hopes to attract new members with its more
aggressive tactics, is also in a dispute with the much larger
EVG union over who is responsible for the stewards. Deutsche
Bahn says it will only negotiate with EVG over the stewards.
The BDI industry association has warned that the strikes
are not just hurting companies but the entire economy.
The Deutsche Bahn strike in mid-October was followed by a
two-day strike of pilots at German airline Lufthansa,
causing flight disruptions for hundreds of thousands of
travellers.
Companies, politicians and travellers are urging that the
government introduce measures to curb the power of smaller
unions like the GDL and the pilots union to prevent such
widespread disruption.
