BERLIN Oct 6 The chief executives of several
German blue-chip companies have discussed Deutsche Bank's
problems and are ready to offer a capital injection
if needed to shore up Germany's largest lender, newspaper
Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
In a source-based report, the German newspaper said that
under an emergency plan the participating companies would
purchase Deutsche Bank stock to boost its reserves.
The capital injection that has been discussed is in the low
single-digit billions of euros, the paper said, adding that
Berlin welcomed the private-sector intervention.
"Market support for Deutsche Bank is in any case better than
the use of state money," Handelsblatt quoted a source familiar
with the discussions as saying.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report.
The Handelsblatt report did not name any of the companies
that have discussed the possibility of supporting Deutsche Bank
in this way.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who is on a
visit to the United States for International Monetary Fund
meetings in Washington this week, said earlier in the day that
had no comment on whether the German government would be ready
to rescue Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche has been engulfed in crisis since news emerged last
month of a U.S. demand for a $14 billion settlement over the
sale of toxic mortgage bonds. The bank is fighting the fine but
could have to turn to investors for more money if it is imposed
in full.
