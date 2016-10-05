BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
WASHINGTON Oct 5 Deutsche Bank needs to convince investors that its business model is viable, a senior International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday amid concerns about the bank's financial strength.
"Deutsche Bank ... is among banks that need to continue to adjust to convince investors that its business model is viable going forward and has addressed the issues of operational risk arising from litigation," Peter Dattels, the IMF's monetary and capital markets deputy director, said at a news conference.
Germany's largest lender has been engulfed by a crisis of confidence after the U.S. Justice Department said it should pay up to $14 billion to settle claims that it missold U.S. mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder; Editing by Bill Trott)
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.