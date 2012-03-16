BERLIN, March 16 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said financial regulator Bafin acted
autonomously when it screened potential candidates for Deutsche
Bank's management board.
"Bafin acted on its own in deciding matters about Deutsche
Bank," Schaeuble said on Friday. "There is no doubt about the
competence and professionalism of Bafin."
Bafin -- which is under the authority of Germany's finance
ministry -- needs to formally approve potential appointments to
the management board of Germany's largest bank.
Late on Thursday, sources told Reuters that Bafin expressed
reservations about approving William Broeksmit as group chief
risk officer as part of a new management reshuffle at Germany's
flagship lender.
Deutsche Bank and Bafin declined to comment at the time.
Hugo Baenziger, current chief risk officer, and
Hermann-Josef Lamberti, chief operating officer, are expected to
leave the bank as part of the reorganisation initiated by
current investment banking chief Anshu Jain and Juergen
Fitschen, head of regional management for the bank, the sources
said.
(Reporting By Matthias Sobolewski; writing by Edward Taylor)