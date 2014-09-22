* Frankfurt marketed itself to Chinese firms
* Investors struggle as three listed companies hit by
scandal
* Bank-Chinese exec bought Maserati, but no way to predict
theft
* Pressure for international shareholder safeguards
By Edward Taylor, Andreas Kröner, Christoph Steitz and John
Ruwitch
FRANKFURT/SHANGHAI, Sept 23 When Deutsche Boerse
set off eight years ago to lure Chinese companies to
Germany with fast listings and low fees, it dreamed of one day
landing a giant like Alibaba.
But as the New York Stock Exchange basks in the $22
billion debut of the Chinese e-commerce company, the German
exchange operator is licking its wounds after a raft of scandals
involving Chinese firms listed in Frankfurt.
Investors are wondering how to seek redress and what can be
done to prevent it happening again.
In the latest and most bizarre case, Ultrasonic, a small
Chinese shoemaker listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange,
announced last week that Wu Qingyong, the company's chief
executive, and his son had disappeared, along with $60 million
from the company's bank account.
Late on Sunday Wu resurfaced, saying in a video interview
shown by Chinese news outlet Sina that he had simply been on
holiday with his grandson and had lost his mobile phone. On
Monday, Ultrasonic said Wu had contacted the group's finance
chief to say he would return to the company, along with the
money.
Ultrasonic's shares more than doubled to around 2.30 euros
in Frankfurt on Monday, but were still more than 60 percent down
from where they began last week.
It was the third time that shares in a Chinese firm listed
in Germany have collapsed amid accusations of wrongdoing.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange says it has rigorous listing
standards to protect investors from fraud, but the scandals
suggest that in the drive to win Chinese listings in the face of
tough competition from New York and London, officials in
Frankfurt may not have fully appreciated the risks.
MASERATI
With little hope of any compensation from China, a member of
German private investor lobby SdK has suggested investors should
consider taking auditors and underwriting banks to court.
The company's auditors declined to comment and
Frankfurt-based brokerage BankM, lead manager in all three
listings, or IPOs, said there was no way it could have known.
"This is a total catastrophe," said Thomas Stewens, head of
corporate strategy and communications for BankM, which staked
its reputation in part on the Chinese listings. "It's
unimaginable how this could come to pass."
There were few signs that anything at Ultrasonic was amiss,
Stewens told Reuters. "We were in China regularly, certainly 20
times over the past few years, and we regularly checked
production on site," he said.
Qingyong Wu, the chief executive, seemed to live entirely
for his company. His son, chief operating officer Minghong Wu,
was also part of the family operation.
"Then the son bought himself a Maserati. We had to ask: "Is
that really necessary?" But we had no way of knowing that there
was an outbreak of megalomania," Stewens said.
Japanese bank Nomura's decision to give the company a $60
million unsecured credit facility also indicates that nothing
seemed to be amiss. People involved in the loan talks said the
bank did exhaustive background checks.
QUESTIONS
The scandals have brought pressure for change in a corporate
governance system designed to claw back funds from wrongdoers
based in Germany rather than overseas.
Prosecutors in Cologne, Germany, where Ultrasonic has its
legal headquarters, said they had not yet been contacted by the
company about launching a criminal investigation.
The bourse says it has 25 Chinese companies listed on the
exchange. For many, the executives are legally liable in Germany
but the majority of their funds and their underlying business
are abroad and subject to a different legal system.
Ultrasonic's supervisory board chairman told Reuters it was
trying to gain access to the company's accounts in Hong Kong and
China, where Wu Qingyong is still the legal representative with
power of attorney over local funds, even though he had been
dismissed as CEO of the Frankfurt holding company.
Ultrasonic said its system of corporate governance was not
to blame for the disappearance of the funds.
"In the case of fraud or breach of fiduciary trust, its not
about whether the framework was faulty, it is about how it was
possible for Mr Wu to make obviously fraudulent bank transfers
to private accounts," supervisory board chairman Johannes Mauser
said in an e-mailed statement on Sunday, a day before the
company said Wu had pledged to repatriate the funds.
Ultrasonic was trying to replace Wu Qingyong as the legal
representative in China and Hong Kong, Mauser said in the
statement on Sunday. Wu could not be reached for comment.
RED FLAG
Last year, Deutsche Boerse suspended its aggressive
marketing strategy in China, disappointed in its hopes of
winning top listings like Alibaba and, according to some
officials, worried about reputational damage.
Its suspension followed a change in the management at the
bourse, said a source familiar with the exchange's thinking who
declined to be named.
The source said the new management did a cost benefit
analysis to gauge the likelihood of landing huge IPOs vs the
likelihood of additional scandals. They concluded it was best to
drop doing roadshows in Shanghai to solicit China companies.
An October 2013 update of study commissioned by the bourse
on the China market to use in marketing materials to prospective
listing companies and investors hinted at the problem.
It observed: "Greater China reported a significantly lower
number of IPOs during 2013, after the Chinese regulator
suspended the listing of new shares in the mainland in October
2012, following reports of fraudulent accounting practices by
previously listed companies."
The "China Market Study," by research firm The Smart Cube,
said Deutsche Boerse's listing process took less than 12 months,
compared with up to five years on Chinese stock exchanges and
from three to 24 months at other big exchanges in Europe and the
United States.
The listing fee for Deutsche Boerse's prime standard was
5,500 euros ($7,055), compared with listing fees for other
exchanges, which ranged from 65,000 euros to 489,100 euros, it
said.
Although the study was published on the exchange's website,
some investors in the Chinese companies lured by Deutsche Boerse
appear to have been unaware how big the potential risks were.
One top 10 Ultrasonic shareholder described the event as a
bolt of lightning from a clear blue sky.
"Who could imagine that somebody would run off with the
company's entire treasury?" said the investor, who declined to
be named as his company prepares a coordinated response with
other European investors.
Juergen Kurz, a spokesman for DSW, Germany's oldest and
largest association for private investors, described Chinese
companies as "tricky".
"The 'China' label helps them tap money but investors should
be extremely cautious because it is so difficult to influence
things after they have gone wrong."
NEVER AGAIN
A senior stock exchange lawyer said that was a loophole that
needs to be tightened. Some of the Chinese executives feel they
will not be pursued at home if they commit a crime in Germany,
the lawyer told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"What needs to happen now is that the system of redress for
shareholders needs to become as international as the companies
listed on the Frankfurt Exchange," he said.
"But that can only happen if the Chinese authorities take
incidents like this seriously."
China's Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing could
not be reached for comment. The publicity and propaganda office
at the Jinjiang public security bureau, declined to comment. The
Jinjiang government referred calls on the issue to the publicity
and propaganda office of the Jinjiang municipal Communist Party
committee, but calls to that office went unanswered.
BankM also wants tougher regulatory action in both China and
Germany by connecting authorities in both countries, hoping this
will increase pressure on Chinese companies, Stewens said.
"Fundamentally, it would be welcome if there were international
regulatory cooperation," he said.
BankM underwrote the listing of Youbisheng Green Paper
, which initiated insolvency proceedings earlier this
year after its CEO went absent without explanation.
Chinese fashion group Kinghero, also underwritten
by BankM, accused its former chief executive of breach of
fiduciary trust back in January and later delisted.
Ultrasonic's German auditors, BDO, declined to comment,
saying they had only recently been appointed and were not
allowed to discuss an ongoing client relationship. Warth & Klein
Grant Thornton, the company's previous auditors, said they never
comment on individual client relationships.
"We are in a difficult situation" said Ultrasonic finance
chief Chi Kwong Clifford Chan, who on Sept. 16 sounded the alarm
in an urgent notice to investors.
Efforts to contact other company officials in Germany were
unsuccessful. "I'm not authorised to speak to you, we only
collect the mail," said a female employee at Duesseldorf-based
auditing and advisory firm BPG mbH, listed as the relevant
address for Ultrasonic in Germany on its regulatory statement.
Businessman Peter Klee, 57, told Reuters he bought 1,000
Ultrasonic shares in 2011 for around 9,000 euros. He is urging
Germany's small shareholder association SdK to press for a ban
on any Chinese company from listing in Frankfurt until
shareholders of Ultrasonic and other scandals are compensated.
"I'll never buy Chinese shares again," he said.
