FRANKFURT Feb 26 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to limit Deutsche Post's ability to influence the prices of stamps for bulk mail, in order to boost competition.

The Federal Network Agency, which oversees competition in German electricity, gas, telecommunications, postal and railway markets, will in the future examine prices for such stamps and give its permission before they are changed, a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry was confirming a report from weekly Der Spiegel magazine's Sunday edition.

"The goal is to strengthen competition in the postal market," the spokesman said.

The ministry's planned changes are part of a draft law on the postal market, which it would present to parliament in autumn.

Der Spiegel said the proposed changes aim to remove the company's market dominance, which includes the ability to charge "dumping prices" to keep rivals at bay. (Reporting By Markus Wacket; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)