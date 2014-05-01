* English nun Walpurga converted pagans, they took over her
name
* One feature of revelry is speed-chainsawing devil figures
* "I love all the myths and history," says woman with raven
By Alexandra Hudson
BROCKEN MOUNTAIN, Germany, May 1 Pity Saint
Walpurga, the English nun from Devon. A night of 'devil worship'
atop a German mountain is not how she would have wanted to be
remembered.
When canonizing Walpurga on May 1, 870 for converting pagan
Germans, Pope Adrian II hoped to Christianise a much-loved
heathen spring festival. The plan failed, but Walpurga's name
stuck.
Today 'Walpurgisnacht', or May Eve (the night of April
30-May 1), is an occasion for revelry and excess in much of
northern Europe, but no more so than in Germany's Harz
mountains, a remote region of dark pine forests, eerie rock
formations and blustery peaks.
The beautiful villages of timber-framed houses and cobble
streets snaking around the base of the Brocken and nestled in
the valleys of the Harz are a huge tourist draw, each laying on
bonfires, music and spectacle to mark Walpurgisnacht.
In the little village of Stiege, Satan is rowed across the
lake in a flaming torch-lit boat after nightfall to lead dancing
around the bonfire.
Elsewhere, with the help of cables, witches appear to fly
overhead while in Thale, men from around northern Europe and
Scandinavia compete in a terrifying speed chainsawing
competition, carving diabolical creatures from logs of wood.
Down in the valleys, as devils dance with their plastic
horns flashing, one hand holding a trident, the other a beer,
Walpurga is toasted.
"I love dressing up, and I love all the myths and history
attached to Walpurgisnacht," said Waltraud Scheller, 63, from
Hamburg, supporting a giant plastic raven on a staff.
"And of course I know all about 'Faust' and Walpurga."
The reference is to Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's
most famous writer. He climbed the Brocken in the dead of winter
in 1777 and returned twice, writing a scene about Walpurgisnacht
and the witches' celebrations in his masterpiece "Faust" - the
tragedy of a man who sells his soul to the devil.
That helped imprint Walpurgisnacht further onto the German
psyche and instilled the legend with new potency.
"The Harz mountains were a 'terra incognita', they were
barely inhabited," said Jochen Klauss, a Goethe expert at the
Klassik Stiftung Weimar. "It was one of those corners which were
only discovered as a destination during the 19th century and at
the start of the Romantic period, when people wanted to discover
nature and experience the uncanny."
FOG-SHROUDED PEAK
The Harz mountains were one of the last places in what later
became Germany to convert to Christianity. Brocken Mountain, the
highest peak which is shrouded in fog 300 days a year, provides
a natural stage for the supernatural and fantasies about evil.
The fog creates an optical illusion of magnifying the
observers' shadow - a phenomenon known as the Brocken spectre.
A legend arose of witches mounting their broomsticks on the
eve of May 1 and flying up the Brocken to commune with the
devil. The fantasy inspired stories and drawings, each more
grotesque and outlandish than the last.
Goethe took to the mountain to get over his sister's death,
to question whether his life was on the right path, and to
escape the constraints of Weimar society. It reinvigorated him.
Today a rock opera version of his "Faust" is staged every
year in a hotel on the summit of the Brocken and a vintage steam
locomotive hauls an audience dressed as devils or witches up the
narrow gauge railway line opened in 1898.
For almost 30 years, however, during the time of Germany's
Cold War separation, the Brocken, which lay on the border
between West and East, was closed.
"Back in East German times there were no publicly organised
Walpurgisnacht celebrations here and nobody dressed up. The
mountain was closed," said Thomas Hahne, 53, who works in the
kiosk on the summit of the Brocken and grew up nearby.
Like Pope Adrian, East Germany's communist authorities
frowned on Walpurgisnacht's pagan associations and tried to
focus on workers and trade unions on international Labour Day.
"We had 'dance into the May' events the night before
instead," Hahne said, adding that he finds today's revelries too
commercial and lacking in spirituality.
"There are no druids, no religious aspects, this is just
people dressing up," he said.
